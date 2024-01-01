The Five Stages That Lead to Divorce

TOKYO, Mar 07 (News On Japan) - In any long-term marriage, it's not uncommon for discord to arise between spouses. This time, we'll introduce "5 stages" that could potentially lead to divorce.

【要注意】「もう俺ら終わりにしよ」離婚を引き寄せる5ステージ

Conversations Only About Household Chores

At the beginning of a marriage, couples always had lively conversations, but recently, for some reason, there are no more topics to talk about, and conversations only happen when doing household chores... This is a danger sign for such couples. That's why it's important to have discussions, and you must not forget to do so. If you find it bothersome to talk with your partner because you're tired, the likelihood of divorce naturally increases.

Not Reconciling After a Fight

When couples fight, they usually reflect on the situation or one person apologizes to rebuild the relationship. If that's the case, there's no danger of divorce. However, when the willingness to compromise disappears, it's possible that you've taken the first step towards divorce. In such cases, it's best to make an effort to improve the relationship as soon as possible.

Avoiding Problems

Even when there are issues, if a couple can't properly discuss them, their relationship might collapse. If you're only insisting on your own arguments during a dispute, the risk of divorce increases further. If there's a problem, communicate it properly and look for solutions together.

Blaming Each Other

When issues arise in family life or parenting, blaming your partner or pointing fingers can also lead to divorce. If this continues, it could end up with accusations like "Our unhappy family life is your fault!" At that point, the relationship is likely on the brink of breakdown.

Preventing Divorce with a Sincere Heart

There's a slight difference between couples who divorce and those who remain happy, and ultimately, this leads to different outcomes. First, remember to have compassion for your partner.

Source: MDPR