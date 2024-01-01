Society | Mar 07

Exploring Asuka Village: The Cradle of Japanese History

NARA, Mar 07 (News On Japan) - An investigative team visited Asuka Village in Nara Prefecture, known as "the hometown of Japanese history," starting their journey at "Ishibutai Kofun," a national historic site, and then thoroughly examined "Asuka-dera," the first full-fledged Buddhist temple in Japan.

Ishibutai Kofun is said to be the tomb of Soga no Umako, and "Asuka-dera," which was built at his behest, houses Japan's oldest "Asuka Daibutsu" (Great Buddha of Asuka). The Asuka Daibutsu, which Prince Shōtoku is also believed to have worshiped, is a "national treasure-level" Buddha statue, yet it is not designated as a "National Treasure" but as an "Important Cultural Property." The team delved into the secrets of Asuka-dera and the Asuka Daibutsu.

Source: YOMIURI

