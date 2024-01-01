Three Must-Dos Before a Sleepover Date with Your Boyfriend

TOKYO, Mar 08 (News On Japan) - Sleepover dates with a beloved boyfriend can be nerve-wracking. Spending extended time together means you might reveal sides of yourself that you don't usually show. To prepare for such moments, we introduce "things to prepare before a sleepover date."

Adorable Loungewear

"I usually lounge around in sweats, but I felt that was too casual, so I bought some new, comfortable loungewear. My boyfriend seemed really pleased touching the soft fabric," said a 27-year-old woman. During a home date, loungewear naturally catches the eye. Choosing cute loungewear could make his heart skip a beat. While it's good to wear something you usually like, make sure to check for noticeable wear or pilling.

Body Care Set for the Day

"I packed body milk in my makeup pouch. After taking a bath, I used it and my boyfriend complimented the nice fragrance," shared a 23-year-old woman. Grooming is essential for a sleepover date with your boyfriend. Paying attention to body care on the day could leave a good impression on him. Check in advance for scents he may like and select body wash or lotion with that fragrance to increase his favorable opinion of you.

Daily Skincare Routine

"I was anxious about showing my bare face to my boyfriend for the first time, so I started intensifying my skincare routine from the day we planned the date," said a 22-year-old woman. Many women will be showing their bare face to their boyfriend for the first time during a sleepover date. Therefore, make sure to focus on hydration and massage in advance. If you're not confident in your bare skin, consider using cosmetics developed for nighttime use.

Preparation is Key To make a sleepover date with your boyfriend a wonderful memory, preparation is key. It's reassuring to have the necessary items ready on a daily basis in case of a sudden date.

Source: MDPR