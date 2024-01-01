TOKYO, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - Tokyo's Omotesando is currently filled with photographs of Shohei Ohtani, with an event organized by a major cosmetics manufacturer enlisting the superstar baseballer as its endorser.

Over 120 photographs of Ohtani line the approximately 1-kilometer stretch from JR Harajuku Station to the Omotesando intersection.

In addition to the massive advertisements on building walls, a special space replicating a locker room has also been set up.

According to the manufacturer, the endorsement of Ohtani has led to a 60% increase in product sales over the past year.

The event will continue until October 14th.

Source: ANN