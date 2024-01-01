Japan Stocks Soar Amid Weakening Yen

TOKYO, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - The Tokyo stock market rose by more than 1,000 yen on Monday, recovering to the 39,000 yen range at the close of trade.

The Nikkei Stock Average started the week significantly higher from the previous Friday's close, as the yen weakened by nearly 1 yen.

A wide range of stocks, including semiconductor-related and export-related companies, saw price increases. The closing price on March 18th was 39,740 yen, up 1,032 yen from the previous Friday, marking the second-largest increase this year.

Market observers point out that the yen weakened and stock buying spread due to the view that even if the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting, held from March 18th to the 19th, ends the negative interest rate policy, financial easing will continue.