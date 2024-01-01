Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel Delayed

TOKYO, May 04 (News On Japan) - Nippon Steel has announced a postponement of its acquisition timeline for major American steel manufacturer U.S. Steel, from the end of September to the end of December.

The delay is due to the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust review, which has requested additional documentation. With the upcoming November U.S. presidential election likely contested between President Biden and former President Trump, both of whom have expressed opposition to the acquisition, the completion of the purchase is now expected to take place after the election.

Source: テレ東BIZ