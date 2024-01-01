Heatstroke Insurance Applications Surge

TOKYO, May 03 (News On Japan) - As harsh summer heat is expected nationwide, applications for insurance against the risk of heatstroke have surged, reaching approximately 4,000 in just one week since sales began.

The "Heatstroke Condolence Money Insurance," available through the PayPay app, is a specialized insurance product that covers medical and hospitalization costs associated with heatstroke.

The product, launched on April 22 by a subsidiary of a major life insurance company, saw about 4,000 applications within its first week on the market.

The spike in applications may be influenced by unusually high temperatures recorded in the Kanto region on April 28, among other hot days.

The Japan Meteorological Agency in its latest long-term forecast has indicated that temperatures nationwide are expected to be higher than usual heading into the summer, and is urging the public to be cautious.

Source: ANN