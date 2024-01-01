Business | May 03

Heatstroke Insurance Applications Surge

TOKYO, May 03 (News On Japan) - As harsh summer heat is expected nationwide, applications for insurance against the risk of heatstroke have surged, reaching approximately 4,000 in just one week since sales began.

The "Heatstroke Condolence Money Insurance," available through the PayPay app, is a specialized insurance product that covers medical and hospitalization costs associated with heatstroke.

The product, launched on April 22 by a subsidiary of a major life insurance company, saw about 4,000 applications within its first week on the market.

The spike in applications may be influenced by unusually high temperatures recorded in the Kanto region on April 28, among other hot days.

The Japan Meteorological Agency in its latest long-term forecast has indicated that temperatures nationwide are expected to be higher than usual heading into the summer, and is urging the public to be cautious.

Source: ANN

MORE Business NEWS

New Cruise Terminal Opens in Osaka

A new cruise ship terminal has been completed at Tempozan in Osaka, and it was unveiled to the press on May 2nd.

Sake Makers Run Out of Bottles

As demand for sake rebounds both domestically and internationally, a major shortage of sake bottles has prompted a leading food wholesaler to begin selling the beverage in cans instead of bottles.

Market Watch: Nikkei Struggles with US Fiscal Policy

The Nikkei average stock price fell on May 1st due to concerns that the start of US rate cuts might be delayed. In the morning, the decline exceeded 300 yen at one point.

POPULAR NEWS

Young Crowd Revives Rusted Hot Spring Town

Atami, one of Japan's premier hot spring destinations, is witnessing a full-fledged revival. Land prices in the area have increased by 13%, and there's a surge in new eateries opening their doors. Inquiries for resort condominiums built during the bubble era have risen by 1.5 times.

Massive Water Spout Erupts Near Kyoto's Gion

A "giant water column" erupted Thursday near Gion in Kyoto, possibly due to a burst water pipe, exceeding the height of a four-story building.

Tsukiji Redevelopment Includes 50,000 Seat Stadium

A consortium led by Mitsui Fudosan, selected to redevelop the former Tsukiji Market site, revealed at a press conference held in Tokyo on May 1st, plans to invest 900 billion yen in creating a multi-purpose stadium capable of accommodating 50,000 people.

Noto Peninsula Opens Bypass on Uplifted Coastline

A new bypass road has opened on the coast uplifted by the Noto Peninsula earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture's Wajima City.

Sake Makers Run Out of Bottles

As demand for sake rebounds both domestically and internationally, a major shortage of sake bottles has prompted a leading food wholesaler to begin selling the beverage in cans instead of bottles.

FOLLOW US
         