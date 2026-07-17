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Nissan Unveils First New Elgrand in 16 Years

Jul 17, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Nissan Motor unveiled a fully redesigned Elgrand minivan on July 17, marking the model's first complete overhaul in 16 years, while introducing a new brand message as the automaker seeks to rebuild its business and revive sales.

The new Elgrand is equipped with Nissan's latest third-generation e-POWER system and features improved cabin quietness and a spacious interior.

At the launch event, Nissan also announced "Drive Your Way, Nissan" as its new brand message, replacing the long-running "Yatchae Nissan," or "Just Do It, Nissan," slogan.

Yukiko Otani, head of Nissan Motor's Japan marketing division, said the company intends to use the Elgrand as the starting point for offering a more distinctively Nissan driving experience and interior environment.

"We want to begin with the Elgrand and provide driving performance and mobility spaces that feel more uniquely Nissan," Otani said. "The new message also puts Nissan's identity at the forefront."

During its earnings announcement in May, Nissan forecast a net profit of 20 billion yen for fiscal 2026, supported by the introduction of new vehicles and the effects of cost reductions.

Attention is now focused on whether the launch of the new Elgrand and the refreshed brand message can help restore sales as Nissan continues its management restructuring.

Source: FNN

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