Over 1,000 New Wooden Tablets Unearthed in Nara

NARA, Mar 20 (News On Japan) - In the ancient capital of Heijo-kyo, Nara, a new discovery has been made of around 1,000 "wooden tablets," with inscribed characters indicating "ayu" (sweetfish), "sumi" (charcoal), and the names of eras.

The first year of the Jinki era corresponds to 724 AD when Emperor Shomu ascended the throne. These wooden tablets are believed to have been attached to goods related to the Daijosai ceremony conducted at that time.

Motoi Baba, director at the Nara National Research Institute for Cultural Properties, said, "The Daijosai ceremony is a secret ritual that encapsulates Japanese traditions and has been passed down to this day. The appearance of the Daijosai ceremony during the Nara period, as well as the management of that era, could be an important material that provides insight into that period."

Source: ANN