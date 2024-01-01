Ferrari Auctioned for Over 170 Million Yen, Sets New Record

TOKYO, Nov 15 (News On Japan) - A Ferrari seized from a tax delinquent was auctioned by the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau, fetching over 170 million yen, the highest bid ever recorded for such an auction.

Internet public auctions are a procedure used to forcibly sell seized assets to collect unpaid taxes.

In this auction, the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau listed the Ferrari with a minimum bid price of 71.3 million yen.

A total of 127 bids were submitted, with the final bid reaching approximately 171 million yen.

In August, the bureau also auctioned another Ferrari, which sold for approximately 94.3 million yen.

This latest sale surpassed that figure, setting a new record for auction prices.

Source: ANN