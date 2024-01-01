News On Japan
Ferrari Auctioned for Over 170 Million Yen, Sets New Record

TOKYO, Nov 15 (News On Japan) - A Ferrari seized from a tax delinquent was auctioned by the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau, fetching over 170 million yen, the highest bid ever recorded for such an auction.

Internet public auctions are a procedure used to forcibly sell seized assets to collect unpaid taxes.

In this auction, the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau listed the Ferrari with a minimum bid price of 71.3 million yen.

A total of 127 bids were submitted, with the final bid reaching approximately 171 million yen.

In August, the bureau also auctioned another Ferrari, which sold for approximately 94.3 million yen.

This latest sale surpassed that figure, setting a new record for auction prices.

Source: ANN

Zao’s Snow Monsters Face Extinction

Zao’s iconic snow monsters, the frost-covered trees known as 'juhyo,' face an existential threat. These towering, snow-laden trees have long been a winter highlight in the region, famously resembling monstrous figures covered in snow. However, their survival is now under severe threat.

Japan Ranks 92nd in English Proficiency, Lowest in History

EF Education First, a global education organization, published this year’s English Proficiency Index on Wednesday, ranking nations worldwide. Japan’s ranking stood at 92nd among 116 countries and regions, continuing a 14-year trend of record lows.

Famed Hot Spring Struggles to Handle Visitor Surge

Ginzan Hot Springs in Yamagata, known for its Taisho-era charm, is now at peak season for autumn foliage. While this secluded onsen town is a well-known destination in the Tohoku region, an influx of foreign tourists has led local officials to implement restrictions on day visitors starting next month.

Convenience Stores to Start Selling Over-the-Counter Drugs

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has announced plans to allow the sale of over-the-counter drugs at convenience stores without on-site pharmacists.

Japan's GDP grows for second successive quarter

New government data show Japan's GDP grew for the second consecutive quarter in the three months through September. (NHK)

Uber Eats Starts Nighttime Robot Deliveries in Osaka

Uber Eats, a major online delivery service, announced on the 13th that it will begin robotic deliveries in select areas of Osaka starting on October 14th. This service, utilizing AI-driven autonomous robots, aims to address the ongoing delivery labor shortage.

Rakuten Posts First Operating Profit Since Mobile Launch

Rakuten Group reported an operating profit of 500 million yen for the quarter from July to September, marking a sharp turnaround from last year’s 54.4 billion yen loss and achieving its first quarterly profit in nearly four years.

Seven & i gets buyout proposal from new bidder

Seven & i Holdings says it has received a buyout proposal from a company linked to the founder of its Ito-Yokado supermarket chain. (NHK)

Convenience Stores to Start Selling Over-the-Counter Drugs

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has announced plans to allow the sale of over-the-counter drugs at convenience stores without on-site pharmacists.

Japan Publishing Giant Penalized for Cutting Freelancer Fees

Japan's Fair Trade Commission has issued a recommendation to publishing giant KADOKAWA and its subsidiary, citing violations of the Subcontract Act over 'unjust price cutting' practices involving compensation paid to freelance writers and photographers.

Japan Looks to Limit Continuous Work

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare's advisory panel has outlined a proposal for amending the law to prohibit working more than 14 consecutive days. Under the current system, workers can technically work up to 48 days in a row through a system known as 'four-day-off-per-four-weeks,' while labor agreements also allow for holiday work, meaning there are no effective restrictions on consecutive workdays.

Fender Teams Up with Hello Kitty for Special Guitar Line

Renowned guitar brand Fender has partnered with the beloved character Hello Kitty in a new collaboration.