Teachers in Japan Demand Better Pay and Conditions

TOKYO, Nov 17 (News On Japan) - Education groups in Japan representing 23 organizations issued an urgent statement criticizing a proposal from the Ministry of Finance to gradually raise the 'teaching adjustment allowance' to 10% as part of work reform measures. The proposal was deemed 'unrealistic,' sparking opposition from educators.

On November 15th, the statement was delivered to Education Minister Toshiko Abe by representatives of groups including the National Federation of Elementary School Principals’ Associations.

The statement argues that the Finance Ministry's plan pushes for work reforms without addressing structural issues, such as the improvement of teacher numbers, and places additional burdens on schools and local governments. It labels the plan "unrealistic" and warns it could undermine educational quality, potentially leading to the collapse of the school system.

The Finance Ministry’s proposal would prevent schools from providing adequate teaching services, according to the groups. In light of increasingly complex issues faced by children, they stressed the urgent need for comprehensive improvements, including increasing teacher numbers, expanding support staff, and significantly raising the teaching adjustment allowance.

The Education Ministry, in contrast, has proposed an immediate increase of the adjustment allowance to 13% and improvements to teacher staffing levels. Minister Abe acknowledged the urgency of the concerns raised in the statement and pledged to continue working closely with the Finance Ministry as part of the next fiscal year’s budget discussions.

Source: TBS