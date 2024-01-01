Business | Mar 23

JAMA to Crack Down on Illegal Practices

TOKYO, Mar 23 (News On Japan) - In response to Nissan Motor Co.'s violation of the subcontractor law, the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) has announced that it will conduct an "urgent inspection" to ensure no illegal transactions exist across the industry.

JAMA Chairman Katayama stated, "We have agreed to urgently inspect compliance with laws and regulations and to thoroughly implement measures to prevent recurrence among all member companies."

The newly appointed chairman of JAMA, an industrial group of automobile manufacturers, emphasized the importance of preventing recurrence throughout the industry following the issue where Nissan was found to have illegally demanded price reductions from its subcontractors. Furthermore, JAMA aims to share systems that prevent illegal transactions by receiving information from Nissan about the circumstances under which the price reductions were demanded. However, details on how and when the "urgent inspection" will be conducted are to be considered in the future.

Source: テレ東BIZ

MORE Business NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Textbook Approvals Halted Over Privacy Breach

The screening process for textbooks to be used in junior highs nationwide from April next year has concluded, despite the approval of two textbooks being deferred due to an information leak.

Imperial Palace's Inui Street Opens

The spring public opening of Inui Street within the Imperial Palace has commenced. Spanning approximately 750 meters, Inui Street is home to over a hundred cherry trees, including Somei Yoshino varieties, offering a picturesque landscape for the many visitors.

Saigo Takamori's Lost Letter Solves Century-Old Mystery

A handwritten letter from Saigo Takamori to Okubo Toshimichi, missing for about 100 years, has been discovered in Shiga Prefecture.

Mammoth Tokyo Housing Complex Grapples with Aging Residents

Near JR Akabane Station in Tokyo's Kita Ward, the massive Kirigaoka Housing Complex stands as a dense collection of apartment buildings. The area around this huge complex is eerily quiet, with few people passing by.

Tokyo Hosts Fashion Contest for Students to Discover Global Designers

In an effort to unearth and nurture fashion designers who can make their mark on the world stage, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has organized a fashion contest specifically for students.

FOLLOW US
         