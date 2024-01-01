JAMA to Crack Down on Illegal Practices

TOKYO, Mar 23 (News On Japan) - In response to Nissan Motor Co.'s violation of the subcontractor law, the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) has announced that it will conduct an "urgent inspection" to ensure no illegal transactions exist across the industry.

JAMA Chairman Katayama stated, "We have agreed to urgently inspect compliance with laws and regulations and to thoroughly implement measures to prevent recurrence among all member companies."

The newly appointed chairman of JAMA, an industrial group of automobile manufacturers, emphasized the importance of preventing recurrence throughout the industry following the issue where Nissan was found to have illegally demanded price reductions from its subcontractors. Furthermore, JAMA aims to share systems that prevent illegal transactions by receiving information from Nissan about the circumstances under which the price reductions were demanded. However, details on how and when the "urgent inspection" will be conducted are to be considered in the future.

Source: テレ東BIZ