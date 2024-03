TOKYO, Mar 25 (News On Japan) - American media outlets have reported that the university, which Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, claimed to have graduated from, has no record of his attendance.

According to a 2019 media guide for the Angels, where Ohtani played until last season, Mizuhara was introduced as a graduate of the University of California, Riverside, in 2007.

Source: TBS