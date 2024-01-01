Racing Miku 2023 Goes Tropical

TOKYO, Mar 27 (News On Japan) - A new prize figure, "Hatsune Miku Racing Ver. Racing Miku 2023 Tropical Ver.," has been launched, featuring original work by the official illustrator for Racing Miku 2023, Toridamono.

This exclusive artwork has been faithfully transformed into a three-dimensional figure, with particular attention paid to capturing a healthy physical beauty. The figure is available in one type and measures approximately 20cm in height.

The figure will be available through various online crane games.

Source: Dengeki