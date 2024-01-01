TOKYO, Mar 27 (News On Japan) - The 12th episode of the TV anime "Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!" (30歳まで童貞だと魔法使いになれるらしい) aired on March 27th.

This series, abbreviated as "Cherry Magic," is based on the popular BL manga by Yuu Toyota, is a pure love comedy that begins when the protagonist, Kiyoshi Adachi, who remains a virgin until he turns 30, acquires the "magic to read the hearts of those he touches" and accidentally discovers that his handsome coworker, Yuichi Kurosawa, has feelings for him.

The manga was adapted into a live-action drama in 2020 and a highly successful live-action film in April 2022. In 2023, it even sparked the "Cherry Magic phenomenon" with a live-action drama adaptation in Thailand.

In the 11th episode broadcast last week, Kurosawa received a love letter from Adachi, and the sincere feelings written in it resonated in his heart, leading to the unfolding of the story.

Having consummated their relationship with Kurosawa, Adachi loses his magical powers and can no longer read minds. "I thought it would be okay without the magic if I'm with Kurosawa," Adachi says, bringing tears of joy to Kurosawa's eyes.

After returning from a business trip, Adachi formally accepts a transfer to Nagasaki, but the workload there is intense. Living apart, Adachi contemplates what he can do to continue being with Kurosawa.

Source: MDPR