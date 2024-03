TOKYO, Mar 27 (News On Japan) - "Monsters Don't Attack Us: The Movie," is a film adaptation of the August 2023 stage drama centered around the youths known as "To-Yoko Kids" gathering in Shinjuku's Kabukicho.

The story follows a 15-year-old girl who travels seven hours by train to Kabukicho and meets the boys and girls loitering there...

Source: シネマトゥデイ