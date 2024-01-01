Autonomous Driving Lanes Planned from Tohoku to Kyushu

TOKYO, Mar 29 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) announced a formal plan on March 28 to establish priority lanes for autonomous vehicles along expressways stretching from Tohoku to Kyushu within the next ten years.

The plan includes setting up over 100 priority lanes for autonomous driving on public roads nationwide. Additionally, it encompasses the development of regulations to enable drone logistics over the airspace of all major rivers across the country. Representatives from eight governmental agencies and companies, including Toyota, participated in the meeting. The initiative aims to foster the widespread adoption of autonomous driving and drone logistics through public-private collaboration, addressing challenges such as labor shortages.

Source: テレ東BIZ