TOKYO, Mar 30 (News On Japan) - The TV anime "Gods' Game We Play" has released a synopsis, scene cuts, and a preview video for its first episode, beginning with the awakening of a girl named Leoleshea, who had been trapped in ice for 3,000 years.

Originally a goddess, Leoleshea first words upon awakening are to bring her "the most skilled game player of this era." Consequently, a boy named Fay, who is on a winning streak in the brain game "Gods' Play," is chosen. Fay visits the Ruin branch of the Mystic Court to monitor Leoleshea but ends up being challenged by her to a game of "Self-Introduction Concentration."

Gods' Games We Play (神は遊戯ゲームに飢えている。) is a Japanese light novel series written by Kei Sazane and illustrated by Toiro Tomose.

