Sports | Mar 31

76-Year-Old Aims for Paralympic Glory

Kyushu, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - Kimie Bessho, a legend in wheelchair table tennis, continues her relentless pursuit of strength, undeterred by the challenges life has thrown her way.

At 76, her sights are firmly set on competing in the Paralympic Games in Paris, a remarkable journey that began at 42 when she was diagnosed with pelvic cancer, leading to a life in a wheelchair. The loss of her husband plunged her into despair, but discovering table tennis transformed her life.

"Without table tennis, I doubt I would have this life. It’s a stroke of luck I’m grateful for, though I never imagined getting this far," Bessho reflected. Since her debut in the Athens 2004 Paralympics, she has competed in four consecutive games, achieving a fifth-place finish at 68, the highest for a Japanese participant at the time. Despite not competing in the Tokyo Paralympics due to injury, at 76, she remains as competitive as ever.

Bessho's dedication to table tennis goes beyond sport; it's her life's purpose. "I want to end my life with a smash," she jests, embodying a spirit of lifelong active engagement. Her journey hasn’t been without setbacks. Last year, a fall at home led to a hip fracture. Yet, her recovery, defying expectations for someone her age, underscores her extraordinary physical condition and determination, fueled by her goal to compete in Paris.

At a national para table tennis tournament in Kobe last week, where top domestic players gathered, Bessho emerged victorious, unbeaten in four matches and utilizing her signature "Butterfly Shot" to secure her win. "Winning is important, but the spirit of challenge is just as crucial. I want to become even stronger," says Bessho, a testament to her unwavering resolve to push the limits, regardless of age.

Source: KTV NEWS

MORE Sports NEWS

Spring Sumo Tournament Showcases Rising Stars

The Grand Sumo Yokozuna Deliberation Council convened, and Chairman Masayuki Yamauchi reflected on the spring tournament, where the performance of young wrestlers like Tsunofuji, who achieved the first championship as a new top-division wrestler in 110 years, stood out, saying, "The future of sumo is becoming very bright."

Shohei Ohtani's Former Interpreter's Alleged University Graduation Disputed

American media outlets have reported that the university which Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, claimed to have graduated from, has no record of his attendance.

Radio Calisthenics Gains Modern Appeal

Shuzo Matsuoka, an instructor who teaches "Radio Calisthenics" to 35,000 people annually, meets with Yuga Uehara, affectionately known as "Radio Sis," a devoted promoter of radio calisthenics.

POPULAR NEWS

Three Months After Quake: Thousands Still Without Water

Three months have passed since the Noto Peninsula earthquake, which occurred on April 1, claiming the lives of 244 individuals, including those related to the disaster.

BBC Releases Sequel to Sexual Abuse Cases

The BBC has aired additional segments of its interview with Noriyuki Higashiyama, president of "Smile Up," revealing discussions on compensation related to two more staff members involved in sexual misconduct.

$1.6 Million 'TOKYO' Monument Unveiled

A new monument emblazoned with 'TOKYO' has been unveiled at a staggering cost of 160 million yen ($1.6 million) in Tokyo's Central District.

'Pulegone' Identified as Possible Cause of Toxic Poisonings

A potentially lethal toxin, known as "Pulegone," has emerged as a suspect in the controversy surrounding Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's red yeast rice supplements.

Tokyo's Cherry Blossoms Bloom Late

Japan's Meteorological Agency announced the blooming of the Somei Yoshino cherry blossoms in Tokyo at 2 p.m. on Friday, five days later than average.

FOLLOW US
         