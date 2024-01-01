Entertainment | Apr 01

"Butt Detective" Faces Global Challenge

TOKYO, Apr 01 (News On Japan) - The eagerly awaited film "Butt Detective: Farewell, My Beloved Partner" begins with a puzzling message from a former partner, setting off a series of events that could shake the world to its core.

The film, currently in theaters, offers a glimpse into a heartwarming yet intriguing exchange between Butt Detective and his partner, Suisen, in Hattan Town a decade ago. The footage reveals their younger selves embarking on what promises to be their most challenging and significant adventure yet.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: 東映映画チャンネル

