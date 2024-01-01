Entertainment | Apr 02

'Hidden Things': A Tale of Love and Deception

TOKYO, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - The mystery drama "Hidden Things," adapted from the novel by Kouji Kitaguni, paints the story of a woman living with a boy under the guise of being his mother.

The film, directed by Mitsusai Sekine, known for works like "Love for Simply Living," features An as Chisako, Shoma Nakaso in "Fish Child," and Aimu Satsukawa in "Poison Daughter.". The story unfolds as Chisako, a picture book author played by An, returns home to care for her father, Kozo (Eiji Okuda), who is suffering from dementia. Estranged from her father for many years, Chisako rescues a boy who has lost his memory in an accident and discovers signs of abuse on his body. Deciding to protect him, she lies about being his mother and begins living with him. As Chisako, the boy, and her progressively dementia-afflicted father Kozo slowly open their hearts to each other, their seemingly happy life approaches an inevitable end.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: シネマトゥデイ

