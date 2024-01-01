"Blue Period" Manga Brought to Life

TOKYO, Apr 03 (News On Japan) - The manga "Blue Period" has been adapted into a live-action film, telling the story of a high school student who, once empty, awakens to the allure of art through a single painting and struggles to aim for the nation's most challenging art university.

Starring Go Ayano, the film also features Fumiya Takahashi, Rikuto Itagaki, and Hiyori Sakurada. Reiko Yoshida, who worked on the TV anime version, continues her role as the screenwriter, while Kentaro Hagiwara, known for "Tokyo Ghoul," directs the film.

Source: Cinema Today