The Story Behind Award-Winning 'Moon Shaped'

TOKYO, Apr 04 (News On Japan) - Based on the comic by Ami Waozumi, which won the grand prize in the 1st "anan Cat Manga Awards," the movie "Moon Shaped" weaves a drama of three people and a cat starting a life together in the wake of the Kumamoto earthquake.

A woman in her 40s, working as a bookstore clerk, finds a sense of belonging with two others of different ages and occupations, and a cat. Directed by Naho Uemura, known for her screenplay work on "Ichiko," the film stars Yumi Adachi as the bookstore clerk, with Kana Kurashina and Keisuke Watanabe playing the individuals sharing her life.

Source: シネマトゥデイ