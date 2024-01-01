Japan PM Apologizes for Slush Fund Scandal

TOKYO, Apr 07 (News On Japan) - During a roundtable discussion in Kumamoto Prefecture with members of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Prime Minister Fumio Kishida offered an apology for the slush fund scandal, prompting a series of critical remarks about the lack of ethics among party members.

Kishida stated, "I deeply apologize for causing significant political distrust among the citizens."

Participants of the roundtable voiced concerns, saying, "The way the LDP is being run is a major issue," and questioned whether there was "a lack of ethical awareness among the lawmakers."

Kishida emphasized the importance of amending the Political Funds Control Law during the current session of the Diet to "achieve stricter regulations and restore the public's trust."

Furthermore, responding to journalists after the discussion, Kishida acknowledged the dissatisfaction within the LDP regarding disciplinary actions, stating, "I will take opinions into account, but ultimately, working together as one based on the party's decision is what the LDP is about," appealing for understanding.

Source: ANN