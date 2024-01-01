Politics | May 02

Ashiya’s Youngest Mayor Prioritizes Policy Action in His Second Year

HYOGO, May 02 (News On Japan) - Mayor Ryosuke Takashima of Ashiya City, Hyogo Prefecture, has completed one year in office as the youngest mayor in history. In an interview, Mayor Takashima stated, "Executing policies is the critical theme for my second year."

Having graduated from the University of Tokyo and then Harvard University in the United States, Takashima won his first mayoral election in April last year and took office on May 1st at the age of 26, becoming the youngest mayor in history. Since his inauguration, he has focused on "education reform" and "dialogue with citizens" as his main themes, conducting "dialogue assemblies" at all elementary and junior high schools in the city to consolidate opinions towards educational reform.

Mayor Takashima shared, "So far, we have engaged in dialogue and reflected the voices we heard in our policies. However, simply reflecting these voices in policies is not enough to solve problems; how we utilize these reflections is the most crucial theme going forward." He added, "I want to continue the dialogue with citizens and integrate it into the culture of Ashiya City as a whole."

Source: ABCTVnews

