Japan's U-23 Men's Soccer Team Departs for Qatar

TOKYO, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - Japan's U-23 men's soccer team, aiming for a spot in the Paris Olympics, departs for Qatar as forward Masahiro Hosoya expresses determination to score goals.

Japan's U-23 national team is set to compete in the Asian final qualifiers starting on the 15th of this month in Qatar, with the goal of securing their eighth consecutive Olympic appearance. Many of the 23 players, who play domestically, departed from Narita Airport to Qatar on the evening of the 7th. Speaking to the media before their departure, Masahiro Hosoya, a forward for Kashiwa Reysol who participated in this year's Asian Cup without age restrictions, stated, "I have been playing with the final qualifiers in mind. Although I haven't had good personal results, I want to channel my frustration and score goals in the final qualifiers." Additionally, Yuto Hirakawa, who is leading J1's newly promoted and currently top-ranked FC Machida Zelvia, commented, "I want to bring the hard work and defense that is expected of me at Zelvia to the national team. I intend to fight with a clear understanding of how I should play to achieve our important goal of qualifying for the Olympics."

In the first round of the Asian final qualifiers, Japan, in Group B, will face China on the 16th, the UAE on the 20th, and South Korea on the 22nd, all in Japan time. Advancing to the top two of the group will lead them to the final tournament, where finishing in the top three will secure a spot in the Paris Olympics. NHK will broadcast the match against the UAE on the 20th on general television and simultaneously stream it on NHK Plus.

Source: NHK