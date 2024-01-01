Hikaru Utada and Sheena Ringo Set for First TV Appearance Together

TOKYO, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - Hikaru Utada is set to appear on the first regular broadcast of the new Nippon Television music program "with MUSIC" (every Saturday from 7:56 PM), which starts on April 13th. Shiina Ringo will also make a special appearance, marking the first time the two artists will perform together on television.

The show "with MUSIC," themed around the concept of "with," aims to delve into the charm of artists through various segments, featuring a lineup of stellar artists performing their songs. The program will be hosted by Yumiko Udo with artist navigator Kouhei Matsushita, and it seeks to explore the joy of experiencing music through television, a medium that is diversifying rapidly in today's age. It will endeavor to convey the allure of artists and their music to the fullest.

For this memorable first regular episode, Utada's participation has been confirmed. Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of her debut, Utada is releasing her first best-of album "SCIENCE FICTION." Her songs will be reborn in new forms and delivered to the world. In this significant moment, she will perform "One Last Kiss," the theme song for the 2021 film "Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time," on television for the first time.

Furthermore, Shiina's special appearance has been decided. Together, they will perform their collaborative song "Nijikan Dake no Vacance." This will be the first television performance for the two artists, who debuted in the same year and were signed to the same record label, often referred to as "classmates." The song, included in Shiina's sixth album "Fantôme" released in 2016, expresses the precarious relationship between the ordinary and the extraordinary. What will the "now" look like, woven by the two artists who have walked the path of 25 years to become top artists?

Additionally, there will be a conversation between Utada and Udo. Various perspectives will be used to dig deeper into the "current" Utada.

Source: MDPR