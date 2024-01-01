Sports | Apr 08

Sota Fujii Claims First Victory in 'Eiou Battle'

NAGOYA, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - In the prestigious shogi 'Eiou Battle,' Sota Fujii, an eight-title holder, emerged victorious in the first game, held in Nagoya City.

The first of a best-of-five series in the 'Eiou Battle,' where Takumi Ito, a seventh-dan challenger, faced off against Fujii, took place on the 7th in Nagoya City.

Fujii is aiming for his fourth consecutive victory in the 'Eiou' title.

The match concluded after 107 moves with Ito's resignation, marking a win for Fujii.

Sota Fujii (21) commented, "I was pleased to start the new fiscal year's first match in my hometown. The endgame presented many challenging aspects, and I think I was able to play a satisfying game considering those difficulties."

The second game of the series is scheduled to take place on the 20th of this month in Kaga City, Ishikawa Prefecture.

