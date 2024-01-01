Godzilla vs. Kong: A New Empire - Second Trailer Released

TOKYO, Apr 10 (News On Japan) - The second trailer for "Godzilla vs. Kong: A New Empire," the eagerly awaited fourth installment of the "MonsterVerse" project series, has been released.

The plot unfolds as Kong discovers more of his kind in the Hollow Earth. He is forced to ally once again with Godzilla to challenge a despotic leader and a formidable frost-breathing Titan, aiming to prevent them from ravaging the Earth's surface.

"Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire" is a 2024 American monster film that marks the continuation of the epic battles of the MonsterVerse. Directed by Adam Wingard and produced by Legendary Pictures, alongside Warner Bros. Pictures distribution, this sequel to the 2021 "Godzilla vs. Kong" is the fifth installment in the MonsterVerse franchise. It also stands as the 38th film in the Godzilla series and the 13th in the King Kong series.

Source: Film Culture FilmIsNow Japan