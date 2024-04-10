Sports | Apr 10

Shogi "Meijin TitleMatch" Begins

TOKYO, Apr 10 (News On Japan) - The prestigious Meijin title match, the oldest of the eight major shogi titles, has commenced in Tokyo. The reigning champion, 21-year-old Sota Fujii, who last year became the youngest ever Meijin, is being challenged by Yoshiharu Toyoshima (33), who is seeking to reclaim the title for the first time in five years.

The first game of the Meijin match took place at a hotel in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo. The challenger, Toyoshima 9-dan, entered the playing room first, followed by Fujii, who took his seat at the board. The outcome of the piece toss determined that Fujii would play first. The game began at 9 a.m., with Fujii taking a sip of tea before pushing a pawn forward in the rook's file, while Toyoshima, playing black, moved a pawn to open up the bishop's diagonal, advancing the opening phase of the game.

Last year, Fujii achieved the Meijin title at the youngest age in history and subsequently became the first person ever to hold all eight major shogi titles simultaneously. This year, he has already defended his titles in the Osho and Kio tournaments and is currently in the midst of defending his title in the Eio match.

On the other hand, this is Toyoshima's third challenge for the Meijin title since 2020, and he is aiming to win it for the first time in five years. Both players hail from Aichi Prefecture, and their head-to-head record shows Fujii leading with 22 wins to Toyoshima's 11. This is their fifth encounter in a title match, with Fujii having won all previous meetings. The Meijin title match is scheduled to run until June, with the first player to secure four wins claiming the title. The outcome of the first game is expected to be decided in the afternoon of the 11th.

Source: NHK

