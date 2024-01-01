Sports | Apr 11

Ohtani's Interpreter Admits to Theft

LOS ANGELES, Apr 11 (News On Japan) - Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, has admitted to committing theft, with American media outlets reporting that the investigation is expected to conclude shortly. Mizuhara is accused of tampering with the settings of Ohtani's bank account.

According to The New York Times, Mizuhara was interrogated upon disembarking from a flight from South Korea to California.

Investigators have reportedly obtained evidence that Mizuhara altered the settings on Ohtani's bank account to prevent notifications of transfers from reaching the baseball star.

Moreover, Mizuhara is suspected of stealing more than $4.5 million, equivalent to over 680 million yen.

Authorities have already discussed the relationship between the two men with Ohtani himself.

Mizuhara has admitted to his crimes and is seeking leniency, with the investigation into the theft expected to conclude soon.

Source: ANN

