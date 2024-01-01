Golden Treasure Brazenly Stolen from Tokyo Exhibition

TOKYO, Apr 12 (News On Japan) - A tea bowl made of pure gold, valued at 10 million yen, was stolen at around noon Thursday from the "Great Gold Exhibition" held at the busy Nihonbashi Takashimaya department store in Tokyo's Chuo district, leaving patrons and staff stunned.

The exhibition, known for showcasing a dazzling array of gold artifacts including golden dragons and sake vessels crafted by Living National Treasures, gathered over a thousand gold items, with prices ranging from several hundred thousand to millions of yen. Among these, the stolen tea bowl, crafted by a renowned artisan known for creating commemorative items for the Emperor's wedding, stood out as one of the exhibition's most valuable pieces.

The theft occurred around noon, with a staff member alerting the police at 12:16 PM after noticing the item's disappearance. Surveillance footage pinpointed the theft to approximately 11:40 AM, capturing a man making off with the tea bowl. The fleeing man, described as being in his 20s to 30s, was wearing a gray sweatshirt, carrying a backpack, dressed in dark trousers, and wearing glasses. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police are currently searching for the man's whereabouts.

Source: ANN