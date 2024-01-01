Politics | Apr 12

Kishida Humors U.S. Congress

WASHINGTON DC, Apr 12 (News On Japan) - During his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivered a speech in Congress that began with humor, earning appreciative laughter from the assembly.

Kishida: "I never get such nice applause from the Japanese Diet."

The assembly was particularly amused when Kishida reminisced about a cartoon he watched as a child while living in America.

Kishida: "I remember things that were strange and funny to a little Japanese boy, like watching the Flintstones. I still miss that show. Although I could never translate "yabba dabba doo.'"

Kishida conducted his entire 34-minute speech in English, affirming Japan's commitment to uphold international order.

Full text of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida's speech to U.S. Congress

Source: ANN

