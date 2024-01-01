Emperor and Empress Return to Disaster-Stricken Ishikawa Prefecture

Ishikawa, Apr 13 (News On Japan) - The Emperor and Empress visited a shelter in Ishikawa Prefecture on Friday to provide comfort to the victims of the disaster.

The aircraft designated for the royal couple experienced engine trouble, leading to a delayed departure on a replacement aircraft by over an hour.

In the central commercial district of Anamizu Town, most shops remain closed. At a local facility where 46 people still live as evacuees, the Emperor and Empress bent down to listen attentively to the victims' stories.

Yoshiro Yoneda (76), a resident at the shelter, was moved by the visit: "They are truly kind people. It brought me to tears. They genuinely cared about us."

At a site where a landslide claimed 16 lives, Their Majesties deeply bowed in respect.

Their visit to the disaster area is not yet over. In the Shiromaru district of Noto Town, where a tsunami swept away homes, the Emperor asked, "What has been the most challenging for you?"

Shiromaru Public Hall Director, Yukio Kanda, responded, "The biggest concern has been the health of the evacuees due to the unfamiliar communal living."

The Empress inquired about his personal situation to which Kanda replied, "Fortunately, my house only had minor damages like a broken wall and some cracked bowls."

Last month, the royal couple also visited the cities of Wajima and Suzu. This marks their second visit to the disaster-affected areas within three weeks.

A resident of Anamizu Town expressed hope: "We need to regain our spirits and rebuild our town. That's all there is to it. It's not just about me but about revitalizing the entire commercial district here."

Another resident added, "We just want our normal lives back."

Source: ANN