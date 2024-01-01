Mizuhara Appears in Court, Bail Set at $25k

LOS ANGELES, Apr 13 (News On Japan) - Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter accused of illicitly transferring approximately 2.45 billion yen from baseball player Shohei Ohtani's bank account, appeared in court Friday, marking his first public appearance since the scandal broke.

Mizuhara was detained on the morning of the 12th, local time, and subsequently appeared in federal court.

This was Mizuhara’s first public appearance following the emergence of the allegations, and he entered the courtroom dressed in a white shirt and black suit.

During his testimony, the judge informed Mizuhara of the facts of the allegations and his right to remain silent. Throughout this exchange, Mizuhara maintained a forward gaze and responded with "yes" to the judge's inquiries.

Mizuhara occasionally looked around but appeared calm throughout the roughly 15-minute procedure.

The court set his bail at $25,000, and the conditions of his release include undergoing treatment for gambling addiction.

Following the hearing, it is expected that Mizuhara will post bail and be released. His attorney is anticipated to accompany him and respond to media inquiries.

Source: TBS