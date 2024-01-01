Brawl Erupts on Tokyo Train, Emergency Button Triggered

TOKYO, Apr 13 (News On Japan) - An argument between two passengers on a moving train in Tokyo escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in the pressing of the emergency stop button and causing disarray.

The incident was captured on video on the JR Ueno Tokyo Line around 3 PM on April 5.

The confrontation started when a young man in green clothing and an older man in blue clothing exchanged harsh words and blows inside the train car.

Green-clothed man: "Damn old man!"



Blue-clothed man: "Don’t touch me! Don’t touch!"



Green-clothed man: "Let's go to the station staff!"

Their squabble quickly turned into a fistfight, ignoring the proximity of other passengers, including a frightened child clinging to her mother.

As the violence escalated, the scene moved to the platform once the train halted at Ueno Station.

Green-clothed man: "Come here, you old fool!"



Blue-clothed man: "Thief!"



Green-clothed man: "You hit me!"

It was the younger man who pressed the emergency stop button.

The altercation finally subsided when another passenger intervened, though a loud alarm continued to blare on the platform, creating a chaotic atmosphere.

Station personnel responded quickly, but the elderly man in blue had already fled the scene.

Eyewitnesses suggested the fray began when the man in green tried to move to another car and the older man, standing by the connection, allegedly attempted to trip him.

The incident caused up to a two-minute delay on the Ueno Tokyo Line and minor delays on other lines due to the emergency stop.

The man who pressed the emergency stop was questioned by the police, but the whereabouts of the older man remain unknown.

Source: FNN