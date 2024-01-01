Entertainment | Apr 16

Special Investigation Squadron Detective Ranger Returns

TOKYO, Apr 16 (News On Japan) - Japanese television show, Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger, is set to begin special screenings on June 7 with a new installment "Fireball Booster."

Originally aired from February 2004 to February 2005, "Special Investigation Squadron Dekaranger" was the 28th installment in the "Super Sentai Series" broadcast on TV Asahi. The series centered around the Galactic Space Police's Earth branch, which was established to combat rampant interstellar crime organizations. The story follows six chosen detectives of the S.P.D.—Special Police Dekaranger—as they confront alien criminals known as Alienizers. The series garnered popularity for its compelling narrative and dynamic characters. In 2006, it became the first in the Super Sentai Series to receive the "Seiun Award" at the Japan SF Convention, earning acclaim from a broad audience. The enduring popularity of Dekaranger led to further productions, including "Special Investigation Squadron Dekaranger 10 YEARS AFTER" in 2015 and "Space Squad: Gavan vs. Dekaranger" in 2017. Now, in 2024, marking 20 years since its debut, "Special Investigation Squadron Dekaranger 20th Fireball Booster" is set to premiere.

The new iteration of Dekaranger, which includes the modern rookie detective Rui (Reo Nagatsuma from 7ORDER), follows the team as they chase the enchanting bombing suspect Raenjo (Mei Kurokawa) and unravel the mystery of the "Great Plan" left by a galactic drug lord. Alongside touching interactions with various aliens, such as the brave victimized young boy Marple (voiced by Jun Fukuyama) and the botanical garden's owner Mokumis (Fumino Kawamura from Angerme), an extensive investigation stretches from the depths of space to Kochi Prefecture in Shikoku, demonstrating the vast scope of their police work.

Source: 東映ビデオ

