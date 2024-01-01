Entertainment | Apr 17

"Ghost Cat Anzu" Selected for Cannes Directors' Fortnight

TOKYO, Apr 17 (News On Japan) - "Ghost Cat Anzu" has been selected for the "Directors' Fortnight" at the Cannes International Film Festival next month, with an official screening now confirmed.

The film features a phantom cat who was picked up as a kitten and, after living for over 30 years, has learned to speak human language. "Ghost Cat Anzu," a much-anticipated animated movie, will make its debut at the prestigious "Directors' Fortnight," an event known as a stepping stone for film directors.

The film, which will be released on July 19 this year, is creating buzz with actor Haruma Miura providing the voice and movements for the ghostly cat, Anzu.

Source: ANN

