Entertainment | Apr 17

One-shot Web Manga "Look Back" Set for Anime Release

The theatrical anime "Look Back," a coming-of-age story by Tatsuki Fujimoto, is set to premiere nationwide on June 28, 2024.

The story follows Ayumu Fujino, an elementary student with a knack for manga who gains recognition through her comic strip in the school newspaper. Her artistic prowess is soon challenged by Kyomoto, a reclusive classmate whose own manga starts appearing next to Fujino's, showcasing superior talent. Frustrated and driven to excel, Fujino dedicates herself entirely to improving her skills, which strains her relationships with friends and family as she becomes consumed with surpassing Kyomoto.

Despite her efforts, Fujino falls short of Kyomoto’s level and eventually stops drawing. Upon transitioning to middle school, Fujino is given the task of delivering Kyomoto's diploma, as Kyomoto remains homebound due to severe agoraphobia. Inside Kyomoto's house, Fujino stumbles upon numerous sketchbooks and, in a moment of impulse, sketches a comic mocking Kyomoto. The drawing accidentally slips into Kyomoto’s room, revealing Fujino’s presence.

Kyomoto emerges, excited to meet Fujino and confesses her admiration for Fujino’s work, which she had been following for a long time. Flattered by Kyomoto’s genuine fandom and encouragement, Fujino is inspired to resume her passion for manga, planning to enter her work in contests once again.

Source: avex pictures

MORE Entertainment NEWS

"Ghost Cat Anzu" Selected for Cannes Directors' Fortnight

"Ghost Cat Anzu" has been selected for the "Directors' Fortnight" at the Cannes International Film Festival next month, with an official screening now confirmed.

Body-Swap Comedy "My Life as Me" Hits Screens

In the upcoming screwball comedy "My Life as Me | 私が俺の人生," chaos ensues when Kaori Harada and her neighbor Daisuke Nakayama mysteriously swap bodies after a fateful collision at a park.

The Stumbling Detective: A New Chapter in Japanese Mystery Cinema

The teaser for "The Stumbling Detective" has just been released, introducing viewers to the latest cinematic adaptation of a novel by Kosakai Fuboku.

POPULAR NEWS

Japanese Team Reveals Olympic Sportswear

With only 100 days to go until the opening of the Paris Olympics, the Japanese Olympic and Paralympic teams showed off their official sportswear in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Snake Found on Tokaido Shinkansen

A snake was discovered aboard a Tokaido Shinkansen train at Tokyo Station on Tuesday afternoon, delaying departure by 17-minutes.

Victim Identified in Gruesome Tochigi Discovery

One of the two charred bodies found on a riverbank in Nasu Town, Tochigi Prefecture, has been identified as a 55-year-old man.

Bears Added to Designated Management Wildlife List

Following a record year of bear attacks on humans, the Ministry of the Environment has added bears to the list of "Designated Management Wildlife," which qualifies for national support in capturing these animals.

JFTC to Issue Order Against Google for Restricting Ads

The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) is set to issue an administrative order to Google for possibly violating antitrust laws by allegedly restricting transactions for digital ads with "LINE Yahoo."

FOLLOW US
         