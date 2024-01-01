Odakyu and Tesla Launch XR Technology Demonstration

TOKYO, Apr 18 (News On Japan) - Odakyu Electric Railway has launched an experimental demonstration using XR technology at the newly installed "Shinjuku Southern Terrace Vision" large screen near the south exit of JR Shinjuku Station.

In collaboration with electric vehicle giant Tesla, the display showcased a 30-second three-dimensional video of three major Tesla models, including the 'Cybertruck', in motion. By scanning a QR code in the video with a smartphone, viewers can see the Cybertruck appear in their browser, where it can be controlled like a remote-controlled car or viewed from the driver's seat perspective.

Senior Manager Makoto Uchiyama of Odakyu Agency, who is in charge of the experiment, stated, "By integrating XR technology with various elements, new value is created. We want to continue to demonstrate this with various partners." The 3D video is shown 20 times per hour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the experiment will run until the end of the month.

Source: JIJI