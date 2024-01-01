Mystery Deepens with Charred Bodies Identified in Tochigi

TOKYO, Apr 20 (News On Japan) - In a developing story from Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, two charred bodies discovered on a riverbed have been identified, with one likely being Takarajima Ryutaro, aged 55, and the other potentially his wife. The identification comes after intensive investigations following their mysterious disappearance.

The series of confessions have raised many questions. A man in his 20s initially came forward to the police, suggesting he might be involved in the case, citing previous disputes related to a restaurant owned by Takarajima. However, during voluntary questioning by the police, he has since stated that he was not involved in the killings.

Investigators revealed that the man claimed he intended to surrender to the police along with other accomplices, although he did not disclose any names.

Interestingly, the man does not reside in Tokyo but came to a police station within the city to present himself. This has led to more questions than answers.

Police have been examining surveillance footage from around Takarajima's restaurant. According to sources close to the investigation, a man resembling Takarajima was captured on camera around 9 PM on the 15th.

Takarajima’s bicycle was later found in the Taito district, suggesting he might have been involved in an incident shortly after parking it.

The bodies were discovered the following morning in the mountains of Tochigi, with indications suggesting they had been strangled and then burned within a span of about 10 hours.

Authorities believe that the second body found is highly likely to be that of Takarajima’s wife, adding a grim chapter to this unfolding investigation.

Source: ANN