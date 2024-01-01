Sports | Apr 20

Ohtani Chooses Hawaii for His Dream Winter Home

HAWAI'I, Apr 20 (News On Japan) - Japanese baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, famed for his dual role as a pitcher and hitter, has embarked on a personal project that marries his love for nature with luxury: building a winter home in Hawaii.

The residence, set in the picturesque Mauna Kea Resort on the island of Hawaii, symbolizes more than just a holiday retreat; it represents a paradise found.

Ohtani, known affectionately as "Sho-time" to his fans, shared his passion for Hawaii during a recent feature on a real estate company's website, where he narrated over stunning visuals of the island. "I love Hawaii," Ohtani declared in the video. "To me, Hawaii is a special place where the cultures of the Pacific beautifully converge."

The Mauna Kea Resort's Hapuna Estate, known for its breathtaking ocean views and pristine landscapes, now hosts the site of Ohtani's upcoming villa. Ohtani's choice was revealed during an in-depth tour he took in October 2022, where he personally selected his plot from 14 available parcels. "Each piece of land was unique in shape and view, but the size and the vista of the plot I chose were probably the most important factors," Ohtani explained.

The planned estate is not just any home; it is envisioned as a blend of luxury and functionality. Aside from the typical high-end amenities, Ohtani's home is designed to include training facilities that allow him to maintain his rigorous off-season training regimen. The house will have specialized areas for pitching and batting practice, reflecting his professional needs.

Moreover, there are hints of additional, personalized features, such as facilities for his beloved dog, a sign of Ohtani's attention to every family member's comfort.

Local media and residents have expressed enthusiasm about the new addition to their community. With construction expected to begin by fall this year and completion slated for two years later, the Ohtani residence is poised to become a landmark on the island, merging the serene lifestyle of Hawaii with the energetic pulse of a sports superstar's life.

The allure of Hawaii, with its endless ocean vistas and luxurious golf courses visible from Ohtani's property, makes it a fitting choice for someone who has made a career out of achieving the extraordinary. As he continues to make his mark on the baseball field, Ohtani is also crafting a personal space that embodies his aspirations, tranquility, and a deep connection to the Pacific culture that he so admires.

Source: FNN

