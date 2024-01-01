Over 1 Million Follow Imperial Household on Instagram

TOKYO, Apr 22 (News On Japan) - The official Instagram account of the Imperial Household Agency, launched on April 1, has been actively sharing updates about the activities of Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress.

Just 21 days after its inception, the account has already garnered over one million followers, reflecting a significant interest in the royal family.

The agency aims to use this platform to release information more promptly than its website and hopes to foster a deeper understanding of the Imperial family, particularly among younger generations.

Source: ANN