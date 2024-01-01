Society | Apr 22

Over 1 Million Follow Imperial Household on Instagram

TOKYO, Apr 22 (News On Japan) - The official Instagram account of the Imperial Household Agency, launched on April 1, has been actively sharing updates about the activities of Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress.

Just 21 days after its inception, the account has already garnered over one million followers, reflecting a significant interest in the royal family.

The agency aims to use this platform to release information more promptly than its website and hopes to foster a deeper understanding of the Imperial family, particularly among younger generations.

Source: ANN

MORE Society NEWS

Former Child Soldier Recalls the Horrors of Unit 731

During each conflict, children are invariably forced into the fray, a grim reality that remains lesser-known from World War II -- Japanese child soldiers involved in developing bacteriological weapons.

Legal Expert Weighs in on Foreigner's Filming in Women-Only Train Car

A recent incident involving a foreign man who intentionally boarded a women-only train car and filmed passengers and the interior, posting the footage on social media, has sparked significant controversy and discussion regarding privacy and legal boundaries in Japan.

Shibuya Celebrates Diversity with 15,000 Joining Tokyo Pride Parade

Participants in one of Japan's largest LGBTQ events marched through the streets of Tokyo's Shibuya district on Sunday. (NHK)

POPULAR NEWS

Ohtani Sets New Record for Most MLB Home Runs by a Japanese Player

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani has surpassed Hideki Matsui to become the Japanese player with the most home runs in Major League Baseball, hitting his 176th homer.

Arrest Made in Tochigi Riverbank Double Homicide Case

Police have arrested a man in his twenties, who had previously surrendered to authorities in Tokyo, following the discovery of two burned bodies in Nasu, Tochigi, admitting to lending his car but denying involvement in the killings.

Japan Recovers Flight Recorders from Crashed Maritime Helicopters

Japan's Defense Ministry says that two flight recorders have been recovered, along with other debris which they believe are from two Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopters that crashed. (NHK)

Ohtani Chooses Hawaii for His Dream Winter Home

Japanese baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, famed for his dual role as a pitcher and hitter, has embarked on a personal project that marries his love for nature with luxury: building a winter home in Hawaii.

Historic Low Yen Poses Challenges for Japan's Foreign Workforce

Japan's foreign workforce has grown to about 2 million people, an increase of approximately 220,000 from the previous year. However, the weak yen means living conditions have become less favorable, sparking fear among Japanese business leaders that Japan may become an unattractive destination for foreign workers.

FOLLOW US
         