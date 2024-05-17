"Happiness": New Heart-Wrenching Love Story

Apr 22 (News On Japan) - The trailer for the film "Happiness" has been released, telling the story of a high school girl, Yuma, who is given just one week to live by her doctors, and Yukio, a boy who, despite being taken aback by her sudden confession, commits to making their remaining days together as joyful as possible.

Opting to fill their limited time with smiles rather than sorrow, Yuma wants to live true to herself, tackle her bucket list, and most importantly, stay close to the person she loves. Yukio, supporting her dreams, chooses to keep his own grief and fears at bay to stay by her side.

Yuma, portrayed with vulnerability and grace by Ai Nagase, decides to embrace life's final moments with the same zest she has always shown, refusing to let her numbered days be clouded by despair. Instead, she resolves to live each remaining day to the fullest, making memories that many take a lifetime to create.

Enter Yukio, played by Ayame Makita, a classmate who has quietly admired Yuma from afar. After Yuma's unexpected confession of her feelings and her grim prognosis, Yukio is initially overwhelmed but soon becomes her steadfast companion in her last days. He is determined to help fulfill her wishes, from simple joys to heartfelt desires, supporting her quest to live spiritedly despite the cruel countdown.

The narrative weaves through their school, homes, and the vibrant streets they wander together, encapsulating the intense beauty and tragedy of their bond. Supporting performances by Masayoshi Yamazaki and Yo Yoshida, who play Yuma's parents, add layers of familial love and the complex emotions of watching a child live with an expiration date. Ai Hashimoto delivers a poignant portrayal as Yukio's sister, who also grapples with impending grief and the urge to protect her brother from heartbreak.

Directed by Tetsuo Shinohara and based on the novel by Novala Takemoto, "Happiness" is a visual and emotional journey that captures the fragility of life and the enduring strength of love. It challenges the audience to find beauty in every moment and to cherish the connections we make, no matter how brief they may be.

"Happiness" is not just a story of two young lovers against the backdrop of mortality; it is a celebration of life, urging viewers to embrace every heartbeat as a gift. Scheduled for release on May 17, 2024, it promises to be a touching addition to the landscape of Japanese cinema, offering a message of hope and the true value of happiness.

Source: moviecollectionjp