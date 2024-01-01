Society | Apr 23

Princess Aiko Attends Her First Spring Garden Party

TOKYO, Apr 23 (News On Japan) - The biannual Spring Garden Party, hosted by the Emperor and Empress, took place at Tokyo's Akasaka Imperial Garden on Tuesday, with Princess Aiko gracing the event, warmly engaging with the guests.

Dressed in a pink gown, Princess Aiko made her first appearance at this diplomatic gathering, where the imperial family interacts with guests from various sectors of Japanese society, including politicians, diplomats, cultural figures, celebrities, and citizens who have made notable contributions in their fields.

The guest list was notably larger than the previous year, with approximately 1,700 attendees, including celebrities such as actor Kinya Kitaoji and artist Tadanori Yokoo, who conversed freely without masks with the imperial family.

Kitaoji congratulated Princess Aiko on her recent graduation and new job, to which the Emperor and Empress expressed their gratitude. Kitaoji added, "I know it's tough, but I hope you keep up the good work." The Empress responded, "In her job, she is surrounded by very good people, which makes it enjoyable." Kitaoji acknowledged the importance of such encounters, with the Empress noting, "The seniors are kind and fun," to which Kitaoji happily agreed, "That's wonderful."

Princess Aiko, attending for the first time, was seen smiling throughout the event, engaging in conversations with guests about various topics, including art and pets, often punctuated with laughter.

The tradition of the garden party dates back to the Meiji era, and it serves as an opportunity for the Emperor and Empress to express gratitude to individuals who have contributed to the country and to foster a sense of unity and celebration among the diverse elements of Japanese society.

Source: 日テレNEWS

MORE Society NEWS

Bloodstains in Car Linked to Suspect in Brutal Riverside Murder Case

Bloodstains have been found inside a car belonging to a 25-year-old man arrested over last week's discovery of two burnt bodies on a riverside north of Tokyo, investigative sources said Monday. (Kyodo)

Over 1 Million Follow Imperial Household on Instagram

The official Instagram account of the Imperial Household Agency, launched on April 1, has been actively sharing updates about the activities of Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress.

Former Child Soldier Recalls the Horrors of Unit 731

During each conflict, children are invariably forced into the fray, a grim reality that remains lesser-known from World War II -- Japanese child soldiers involved in developing bacteriological weapons.

POPULAR NEWS

Princess Aiko Attends Her First Spring Garden Party

The biannual Spring Garden Party, hosted by the Emperor and Empress, took place at Tokyo's Akasaka Imperial Garden on Tuesday, with Princess Aiko gracing the event, warmly engaging with the guests.

Tsukiji Market Site to Transform into 50,000-Seat Stadium

The site of the former Tsukiji Market is set for a major transformation, including a stadium with a capacity of 50,000 people and a launch pad for flying cars.

"Riri-chan" Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison

The Nagoya District Court delivered a severe sentence on Monday to Mai Watanabe, 25, who operated under the alias "Itadakijoshi Riri-chan (Riri the sugar baby)" and was charged with fraudulently obtaining cash from men. She has been sentenced to nine years in prison and fined 8 million yen.

Google Sanctioned by Japanese Regulators for Limiting Competitor Ads

In a historic move, the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has issued its first administrative sanction against American tech giant Google.

Ohtani Sets New Record for Most MLB Home Runs by a Japanese Player

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani has surpassed Hideki Matsui to become the Japanese player with the most home runs in Major League Baseball, hitting his 176th homer.

FOLLOW US
         