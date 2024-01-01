Princess Aiko Attends Her First Spring Garden Party

TOKYO, Apr 23 (News On Japan) - The biannual Spring Garden Party, hosted by the Emperor and Empress, took place at Tokyo's Akasaka Imperial Garden on Tuesday, with Princess Aiko gracing the event, warmly engaging with the guests.

Dressed in a pink gown, Princess Aiko made her first appearance at this diplomatic gathering, where the imperial family interacts with guests from various sectors of Japanese society, including politicians, diplomats, cultural figures, celebrities, and citizens who have made notable contributions in their fields.

The guest list was notably larger than the previous year, with approximately 1,700 attendees, including celebrities such as actor Kinya Kitaoji and artist Tadanori Yokoo, who conversed freely without masks with the imperial family.

Kitaoji congratulated Princess Aiko on her recent graduation and new job, to which the Emperor and Empress expressed their gratitude. Kitaoji added, "I know it's tough, but I hope you keep up the good work." The Empress responded, "In her job, she is surrounded by very good people, which makes it enjoyable." Kitaoji acknowledged the importance of such encounters, with the Empress noting, "The seniors are kind and fun," to which Kitaoji happily agreed, "That's wonderful."

Princess Aiko, attending for the first time, was seen smiling throughout the event, engaging in conversations with guests about various topics, including art and pets, often punctuated with laughter.

The tradition of the garden party dates back to the Meiji era, and it serves as an opportunity for the Emperor and Empress to express gratitude to individuals who have contributed to the country and to foster a sense of unity and celebration among the diverse elements of Japanese society.

Source: 日テレNEWS