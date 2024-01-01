KYOTO, May 04 (News On Japan) - Kyoto, the ancient capital bustling with tourists, has commenced a special exhibition of cultural properties at 15 temples and shrines, allowing visitors a rare glimpse into normally private cultural assets, deepening the appreciation of their historical significance.

This year, the exhibition at the Rozanji Temple, located near the Kyoto Imperial Palace, has garnered particular attention. Rozanji is reputed to be built on the former residence of Murasaki Shikibu, a Heian period writer known for composing "The Tale of Genji," considered the world's first novel and a masterpiece of romantic fiction. Visitors to the exhibition can immerse themselves in the world of "The Tale of Genji" and experience the romance of history.

Rozanji is reputedly the location of one of the 54 chapters, specifically the 'Wakamurasaki' scroll, which depicts the scene where Hikaru Genji first meets Wakamurasaki, and where Wakamurasaki accidentally lets a sparrow escape, and is grieving over it, and Hikaru Genji watches her from behind a fence.

Works vividly expressing scenes from Murasaki Shikibu herself or 'The Tale of Genji' are also on display. This time at Rozanji, artifacts related to Akechi Mitsuhide's era have also been unveiled. At that time, since the temple was considered to be on the same frequency as other temples, Rozanji was also a target of suppression, but according to one theory, some actions by Mitsuhide, who had some relationship with the mountain temple, requested that women be spared, and it is said to have escaped destruction. In Mitsuhide's influence, it is reported that he always carried a Jizo Bodhisattva into battle, showing compassion by saving children and women and other vulnerable people.

"The Tale of Genji" is a masterpiece that offers a vivid portrayal of the aristocratic life in ancient Japan.

Genji, the son of an emperor and a low-ranking concubine, was born under the shadow of this minor status, yet he shone with an unmatched brilliance. Blessed with breathtaking beauty and keen intelligence, Genji's life was one of both passionate adventures and reflective sorrows.

As a young man, Genji's allure drew many women into his life, each love affair leaving an indelible mark on his soul. Among these were his forbidden love for Fujitsubo, his father’s wife, who resembled his own mother; and the tragic tale of Lady Rokujo, whose jealous spirit became a vengeful ghost haunting Genji's loved ones.

But it was with Murasaki, a woman who shared not only the name of Genji’s creator but also her complex depth, that Genji found a kindred spirit. They shared a love rich in both tenderness and turmoil, marred by the societal constraints and personal tragedies that enveloped their world.

Throughout Genji’s life, the political landscape of the Heian court shifted like the slow, stylized dances of the nobility. His journey through the aesthetic seasons of his existence was marked by his ascent to power, his fall from grace, and his ultimate redemption in the contemplative seclusion of the countryside.

In his later years, Genji reflected on the ephemeral nature of life and love, as the world around him echoed his introspections with the fleeting beauty of the seasons—sakura petals falling like snow, the plaintive calls of autumn insects, and the silent resilience of winter pines.

The tale did not conclude with Genji’s last breath but continued with the story of his descendants and the ongoing dance of court intrigue, the quest for spiritual understanding, and the enduring search for love’s consolation.

Source: YOMIURI