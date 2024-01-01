Unprecedented Solar Flares: Seven in Three Days

HOKKAIDO, May 12 (News On Japan) - For the first time in recorded history, a series of large-scale solar flares have erupted from the sun's surface, observed around the world. These explosions, captured by NASA, have not only impacted GPS systems but have also triggered stunning aurora displays far beyond their typical Arctic confines.

Global Spectacle: Auroras Sparked by Massive Solar Flares

The effect of these unprecedented solar eruptions has been vividly visible worldwide. In Spain, a breathtaking collaboration of swirling stars and auroras graced the skies. Germany was enveloped by curtains of purple light, while in the United States, fantastical scenes played out over forests and lakes. In the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China, the sky turned a deep red, captivating onlookers.

These natural light shows were also widely observed across Hokkaido.

First-Time Phenomenon: Seven X-Class Flares in Three Days Disrupt GPS

When solar flares occur, they emit X-rays, high-energy particles, and massive plumes of electrified plasma that reach Earth and disrupt its magnetic field. On May 11th, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported anomalies in power grids and GPS systems, although specific details remain unclear.

Elon Musk's SpaceX reported disruptions to its satellite internet services due to these solar events.

According to the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), between May 8 and 11, seven "X-class" flares—the largest category—were recorded. This is the first time in history that so many have occurred in such a short span.

Takuya Tsugawa, head of the NICT's Space Environment Research Lab, shared insights into the solar activity: "Solar activity varies in an 11-year cycle, peaking around 2025. We are currently seeing an increase in activity, leading to more frequent and significant flares. While this level of continuous activity is unusual, the likelihood of large solar flares occurring is certainly on the rise. As we approach the solar maximum, the size and frequency of flares are expected to increase, necessitating vigilance."

The impact of these solar flares could persist for several days, highlighting the dynamic and unpredictable nature of our sun.

