Sci-Tech

Unprecedented Solar Flares: Seven in Three Days

HOKKAIDO, May 12 (News On Japan) - For the first time in recorded history, a series of large-scale solar flares have erupted from the sun's surface, observed around the world. These explosions, captured by NASA, have not only impacted GPS systems but have also triggered stunning aurora displays far beyond their typical Arctic confines.

Global Spectacle: Auroras Sparked by Massive Solar Flares

The effect of these unprecedented solar eruptions has been vividly visible worldwide. In Spain, a breathtaking collaboration of swirling stars and auroras graced the skies. Germany was enveloped by curtains of purple light, while in the United States, fantastical scenes played out over forests and lakes. In the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China, the sky turned a deep red, captivating onlookers.

These natural light shows were also widely observed across Hokkaido.

First-Time Phenomenon: Seven X-Class Flares in Three Days Disrupt GPS

When solar flares occur, they emit X-rays, high-energy particles, and massive plumes of electrified plasma that reach Earth and disrupt its magnetic field. On May 11th, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported anomalies in power grids and GPS systems, although specific details remain unclear.

Elon Musk's SpaceX reported disruptions to its satellite internet services due to these solar events.

According to the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), between May 8 and 11, seven "X-class" flares—the largest category—were recorded. This is the first time in history that so many have occurred in such a short span.

Takuya Tsugawa, head of the NICT's Space Environment Research Lab, shared insights into the solar activity: "Solar activity varies in an 11-year cycle, peaking around 2025. We are currently seeing an increase in activity, leading to more frequent and significant flares. While this level of continuous activity is unusual, the likelihood of large solar flares occurring is certainly on the rise. As we approach the solar maximum, the size and frequency of flares are expected to increase, necessitating vigilance."

The impact of these solar flares could persist for several days, highlighting the dynamic and unpredictable nature of our sun.

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

Mystery Lingers in 'Don Juan of Kishu' Case: Why No Trial Yet?

The former wife of a wealthy man known as the "Don Juan of Kishu," who was indicted for his murder three years ago, appeared in court for a different case on May 10. However, there has been no progress toward an initial trial for the murder of the wealthy businessman.

Mother's Day: Warm Weather and Thanks Across Japan

May 12th marked a continuation of summer-like weather in the Tohoku and Kanto regions, while rain clouds spread from the west. The streets were busy with people carrying Mother's Day gifts.

Unprecedented Solar Flares: Seven in Three Days

For the first time in recorded history, a series of large-scale solar flares have erupted from the sun's surface, observed around the world. These explosions, captured by NASA, have not only impacted GPS systems but have also triggered stunning aurora displays far beyond their typical Arctic confines.

Manhattan Celebrates Japanese Culture with Third Annual Japan Parade

New York hosted the "Japan Parade" for the third time on Saturday, with around 100 groups showcasing Japanese culture, featuring traditional cultural performances such as taiko drumming and martial arts, along with pop culture themes, celebrating Japanese culture.

Third Road to Connect Japan's Main Island with Kyushu

The preliminary route plans have been consolidated for a third road linking Kitakyushu City in Fukuoka Prefecture and Shimonoseki City in Yamaguchi Prefecture, including a 2.2 kilometer bridge spanning Kanmon Straits between Honshu and Kyushu.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

New Bee Species Discovered, Only Six Collected

A potentially new bee species has been identified by staff at the Tochigi Prefectural Museum, sparking a call for more specimens on social media after initially collecting only six.

Two-Headed Snake Discovered in Fukuoka

A two-headed snake, a rare curiosity, was discovered in the mountains of Kitakyushu City in Fukuoka Prefecture.

Japan's Space Development Accelerates

To keep pace with the intense international competition in space development, the Japanese government has launched the necessary Space Strategy Fund to accelerate Japan's space exploration activities.

The Future of Tokyo with SusHi Tech

In preparation for SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024, exhibitions were held on the weekend across various locations in Tokyo highlighting sustainable technology for the future.

Virtual Space Simulator Cuts Labor by 20%

The renovation of a bridge on the Tomei Expressway, which has been in use for over fifty years, has successfully utilized virtual space simulation to reduce both the number of workers and working hours.

Breakthrough Discovery in the Fight Against Deadly Bacteria

Kobe University announced on March 30th that it has discovered a molecular compound, termed "Mn007," that can inhibit infections caused by the necrotizing fasciitis-inducing bacterium known as Group A Streptococcus, commonly referred to as flesh-eating bacteria.

Black Bamboo Flowers Blossom Once Every 120 Years

In a rare botanical event, a photographer in Fukuoka captured the blossoming of bamboo flowers, a phenomenon said to occur only once every 120 years.

Rare 'Phantom Fish' Spawns in Northern Japan

In northern Hokkaido, Japan's largest freshwater fish, the Itou, also known as the "phantom fish," has begun its spawning season, migrating upstream in local rivers.