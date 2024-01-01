Mount Fuji's Yoshida Trail Introduces Reservation System, Caps Daily Climbers at 4,000

YAMANASHI, May 13 (News On Japan) - Mount Fuji’s Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi side will implement entrance restrictions, including a daily climber limit of 4,000, starting in July this year. A reservation system has been announced to prevent confusion and enhance the climbing experience.

Yamanashi Prefecture has decided to preserve Mount Fuji's environment by limiting the number of climbers to 4,000 per day during the climbing season in July and will charge a 2,000 yen toll as part of the entry regulations.

To avoid issues related to these restrictions and to improve convenience for climbers, the prefecture will introduce a reservation system, with bookings starting from the 20th of this month.

The reservation site allows bookings until 11:59 PM the day before the intended climbing date, with a toll fee of 2,000 yen payable via credit card or QR code payment.

A representative can make a one-time payment for up to 100 people.

The system will allocate 3,000 spots for advance reservations, leaving 1,000 spots available for on-the-day climbers.

The reservation site will also support English and Chinese, in addition to Japanese.

The introduction of this reservation system will enable climbers to start their ascent at the fifth station on the Yoshida Trail without needing to make payments there, and will allow group tour leaders to make prepayments on behalf of participants, providing various benefits and efficiencies.

Governor Yukitaro Nagasaki of Yamanashi Prefecture was scheduled to announce and explain the introduction of the reservation system at a regular press conference at 11:30 AM. However, due to a scheduling conflict, the press conference was abruptly postponed.

Therefore, Governor Nagasaki released a statement encouraging the active use of the reservation system, saying, "We hope climbers will utilize the reservation system actively and enjoy a safe and comfortable ascent of Mount Fuji."

Source: ANN