Travel

Mount Fuji's Yoshida Trail Introduces Reservation System, Caps Daily Climbers at 4,000

YAMANASHI, May 13 (News On Japan) - Mount Fuji’s Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi side will implement entrance restrictions, including a daily climber limit of 4,000, starting in July this year. A reservation system has been announced to prevent confusion and enhance the climbing experience.

Yamanashi Prefecture has decided to preserve Mount Fuji's environment by limiting the number of climbers to 4,000 per day during the climbing season in July and will charge a 2,000 yen toll as part of the entry regulations.

To avoid issues related to these restrictions and to improve convenience for climbers, the prefecture will introduce a reservation system, with bookings starting from the 20th of this month.

The reservation site allows bookings until 11:59 PM the day before the intended climbing date, with a toll fee of 2,000 yen payable via credit card or QR code payment.

A representative can make a one-time payment for up to 100 people.

The system will allocate 3,000 spots for advance reservations, leaving 1,000 spots available for on-the-day climbers.

The reservation site will also support English and Chinese, in addition to Japanese.

The introduction of this reservation system will enable climbers to start their ascent at the fifth station on the Yoshida Trail without needing to make payments there, and will allow group tour leaders to make prepayments on behalf of participants, providing various benefits and efficiencies.

Governor Yukitaro Nagasaki of Yamanashi Prefecture was scheduled to announce and explain the introduction of the reservation system at a regular press conference at 11:30 AM. However, due to a scheduling conflict, the press conference was abruptly postponed.

Therefore, Governor Nagasaki released a statement encouraging the active use of the reservation system, saying, "We hope climbers will utilize the reservation system actively and enjoy a safe and comfortable ascent of Mount Fuji."

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

Mount Fuji's Yoshida Trail Introduces Reservation System, Caps Daily Climbers at 4,000

Mount Fuji’s Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi side will implement entrance restrictions, including a daily climber limit of 4,000, starting in July this year. A reservation system has been announced to prevent confusion and enhance the climbing experience.

Japan's Largest Cosplay Event Makes Comeback

Japan's largest cosplay event, the "Nipponbashi Street Festa," was held on Sunday for the first time in five years, marking its 17th occurrence.

62 Female Sumo Wrestlers Compete in Japan Tournament

A women-only sumo tournament was held in Fukushima Town, Hokkaido, featuring 62 female wrestlers from across Japan. This town, known for producing sumo greats like Chiyonoyama and Chiyonofuji, saw intense competition among the participants.

Snake on Yamanote Line Forces 2,700 Passengers to Disembark

Passengers on Tokyo's busiest rail line experienced a startling moment on Sunday when a snake was spotted inside a train car.

Mystery Lingers in 'Don Juan of Kishu' Case: Why No Trial Yet?

The former wife of a wealthy man known as the "Don Juan of Kishu," who was indicted for his murder three years ago, appeared in court for a different case on May 10. However, there has been no progress toward an initial trial for the murder of the wealthy businessman.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Unprecedented Solar Flares: Seven in Three Days

For the first time in recorded history, a series of large-scale solar flares have erupted from the sun's surface, observed around the world. These explosions, captured by NASA, have not only impacted GPS systems but have also triggered stunning aurora displays far beyond their typical Arctic confines.

Manhattan Celebrates Japanese Culture with Third Annual Japan Parade

New York hosted the "Japan Parade" for the third time on Saturday, with around 100 groups showcasing Japanese culture, featuring traditional cultural performances such as taiko drumming and martial arts, along with pop culture themes, celebrating Japanese culture.

Nagaragawa Cormorant Fishing Season Opens

The season for the traditional cormorant fishing on the Nagaragawa River, which boasts a history of over 1,300 years, commenced on May 11th in Gifu City.

Can You Spot The 'Horse Snow Figure'?

Located in the Northern Alps, at an altitude of 2,898 meters on Mount Kasa, this 'horse snow figure' was traditionally used as a sign to begin agricultural work.

Unlocking Adventure: An Exciting Time to Book a Holiday in Niseko!

Niseko, Japan, a name synonymous with snow-laden landscapes, adrenaline-pumping terrain, and unparalleled Yotei views, is beckoning travelers with an irresistible invitation for the 2024-25 ski season.

Shortage of Ninja at Historical Theme Park

Noboribetsu Date Jidaimura, a historical theme park in Noboribetsu, Hokkaido, is experiencing a ninja shortage due to the impact of the coronavirus, which has reduced the number of actors available.

JR East Halts Reduction of Ticket Offices

Facing a surge in foreign visitors to Japan and seasonal crowds at the start of fiscal periods, JR East has decided to temporarily maintain the current number of its ticket offices, known as 'Midori no Madoguchi.'

Sacred Mount Koya Swamped by Excessive Tourism

Mount Koya, a UNESCO World Heritage site enveloped by mountains standing at 1,000 meters, welcomes visitors into its sacred expanse established 1,200 years ago by the monk Kukai. However, this revered site is facing a severe overtourism crisis, with tourists exceeding the local population of 2,600 by 500 times, leading to illegal parking and dining difficulties.