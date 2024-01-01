Travel

Manhattan Celebrates Japanese Culture with Third Annual Japan Parade

NEW YORK, May 12 (News On Japan) - New York hosted the "Japan Parade" for the third time on Saturday, with around 100 groups showcasing Japanese culture, featuring traditional cultural performances such as taiko drumming and martial arts, along with pop culture themes, celebrating Japanese culture.

Japanese companies and organizations also participated in the parade, including the city of Yamaguchi, which was listed in the New York Times' "52 Places to Go This Year," promoting tourism and cultural exchange.

"Although I am not very familiar with Japanese dance and music, I found them beautiful and thoroughly enjoyable," said one attendee. "Japan has many beautiful places, and I would love to visit Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka," added another.

This year's parade featured Shingo Kunieda, a former professional wheelchair tennis player, who served as the grand marshal.

Source: TBS

POPULAR NEWS

Manhattan Celebrates Japanese Culture with Third Annual Japan Parade

New York hosted the "Japan Parade" for the third time on Saturday, with around 100 groups showcasing Japanese culture, featuring traditional cultural performances such as taiko drumming and martial arts, along with pop culture themes, celebrating Japanese culture.

Solar Flares Ignite Rare Aurora Sightings Across Hokkaido

Solar flares have been occurring in succession, resulting in aurora sightings around the world, including current footage from the Nayoro City Astronomical Observatory in Hokkaido.

Third Road to Connect Japan's Main Island with Kyushu

The preliminary route plans have been consolidated for a third road linking Kitakyushu City in Fukuoka Prefecture and Shimonoseki City in Yamaguchi Prefecture, including a 2.2 kilometer bridge spanning Kanmon Straits between Honshu and Kyushu.

McDonald's for 65 Yen!? Playback of Japan 30 Years Ago

Thirty years ago, Japan experienced significant economic changes. Due to the strong yen, many rebate sales were held. Even supermarkets frequently had sales on imported goods, showing how different times were then.

Mother's Day Spending in Japan: Gunma Tops Budgets

Mother's Day, a tradition celebrated on May 12 since its establishment in 1947, showcases diverse regional preferences in gift-giving across Japan, highlighting local cultural values and economic conditions.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Nagaragawa Cormorant Fishing Season Opens

The season for the traditional cormorant fishing on the Nagaragawa River, which boasts a history of over 1,300 years, commenced on May 11th in Gifu City.

Can You Spot The 'Horse Snow Figure'?

Located in the Northern Alps, at an altitude of 2,898 meters on Mount Kasa, this 'horse snow figure' was traditionally used as a sign to begin agricultural work.

Unlocking Adventure: An Exciting Time to Book a Holiday in Niseko!

Niseko, Japan, a name synonymous with snow-laden landscapes, adrenaline-pumping terrain, and unparalleled Yotei views, is beckoning travelers with an irresistible invitation for the 2024-25 ski season.

Shortage of Ninja at Historical Theme Park

Noboribetsu Date Jidaimura, a historical theme park in Noboribetsu, Hokkaido, is experiencing a ninja shortage due to the impact of the coronavirus, which has reduced the number of actors available.

JR East Halts Reduction of Ticket Offices

Facing a surge in foreign visitors to Japan and seasonal crowds at the start of fiscal periods, JR East has decided to temporarily maintain the current number of its ticket offices, known as 'Midori no Madoguchi.'

Sacred Mount Koya Swamped by Excessive Tourism

Mount Koya, a UNESCO World Heritage site enveloped by mountains standing at 1,000 meters, welcomes visitors into its sacred expanse established 1,200 years ago by the monk Kukai. However, this revered site is facing a severe overtourism crisis, with tourists exceeding the local population of 2,600 by 500 times, leading to illegal parking and dining difficulties.

Hakone's "Azalea Corridor": 3000 Plants in Full Bloom

At the garden of the "Mountain Hotel," located on the shores of Lake Ashi with a view of Mount Fuji, 3000 azalea plants in shades of red and pink are at their peak.

The Logic Behind Tokyo Metro's Line Marks

Navigating Tokyo's subway can be tricky, especially when you're in a rush. But knowing a simple rule can make your commute much easier when taking the subway.