Manhattan Celebrates Japanese Culture with Third Annual Japan Parade

NEW YORK, May 12 (News On Japan) - New York hosted the "Japan Parade" for the third time on Saturday, with around 100 groups showcasing Japanese culture, featuring traditional cultural performances such as taiko drumming and martial arts, along with pop culture themes, celebrating Japanese culture.

Japanese companies and organizations also participated in the parade, including the city of Yamaguchi, which was listed in the New York Times' "52 Places to Go This Year," promoting tourism and cultural exchange.

"Although I am not very familiar with Japanese dance and music, I found them beautiful and thoroughly enjoyable," said one attendee. "Japan has many beautiful places, and I would love to visit Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka," added another.

This year's parade featured Shingo Kunieda, a former professional wheelchair tennis player, who served as the grand marshal.

Source: TBS