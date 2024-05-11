Entertainment | Apr 23

Katai Tayama's masterpiece "Futon" Reimagined for Big Screen

TOKYO, Apr 23 (News On Japan) - Directed by Shinpei Yamazaki, the film "Futon" brings to life Katai Tayama's signature work, originally published in 1907.

The human drama, adapted from Tayama's renowned story, transitions its setting from the Meiji era to the present day, Reiwa, transforming its protagonist from a novelist to a screenwriter. It portrays the torment of a middle-aged screenwriter, Tokio Takenaka, who falls in love with a young woman under his tutelage.

The screenplay is penned by Futoshi Nakano, who previously collaborated with Yamazaki on "After the Rain." The lead role of Takenaka, the screenwriter smitten by his disciple, is played by Yoichiro Saito. His disciple, Yoshimi Yokoyama, is portrayed by Mone Akitani, while his wife, Madoka, is played by Reiko Kataoka.

The story tells of Tokio Takenaka, a screenwriter who has lost his passion for work, finding himself in a stagnant relationship with his wife, Madoka, and spends his days in idleness. One day, Yoshimi Yokoyama, a fan of his work and an aspiring screenwriter, begs to become his apprentice. As they work together, Takenaka recognizes Yoshimi's talent in writing, and unexpectedly, he develops romantic feelings for her. Their collaboration leads to satisfying results in both their professional and personal lives. However, the arrival of Yoshimi's boyfriend, Hideo Tanaka, also an aspiring screenwriter, in Tokyo disrupts Takenaka's peace of mind.

Release Date: May 11, 2024

Source: シネマトゥデイ

MORE Entertainment NEWS

Masaki Suda Stars in "Cloud"

In the newly released teaser of "Cloud," a suspense thriller, the film delves into the harrowing theme of "collective madness" stemming from a chain of hatred.

Japan's Latest Cinematic Thriller: "Hot Spring Shark"

"Hot Spring Shark" plunges audiences into the tranquil waters of a popular Japanese hot spring town that quickly turn perilous when an ancient predator emerges.

"Happiness": New Heart-Wrenching Love Story

The trailer for the film "Happiness" has been released, telling the story of a high school girl, Yuma, who is given just one week to live by her doctors, and Yukio, a boy who, despite being taken aback by her sudden confession, commits to making their remaining days together as joyful as possible.

POPULAR NEWS

Princess Aiko Attends Her First Spring Garden Party

The biannual Spring Garden Party, hosted by the Emperor and Empress, took place at Tokyo's Akasaka Imperial Garden on Tuesday, with Princess Aiko gracing the event, warmly engaging with the guests.

Tsukiji Market Site to Transform into 50,000-Seat Stadium

The site of the former Tsukiji Market is set for a major transformation, including a stadium with a capacity of 50,000 people and a launch pad for flying cars.

"Riri-chan" Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison

The Nagoya District Court delivered a severe sentence on Monday to Mai Watanabe, 25, who operated under the alias "Itadakijoshi Riri-chan (Riri the sugar baby)" and was charged with fraudulently obtaining cash from men. She has been sentenced to nine years in prison and fined 8 million yen.

Google Sanctioned by Japanese Regulators for Limiting Competitor Ads

In a historic move, the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has issued its first administrative sanction against American tech giant Google.

Ohtani Sets New Record for Most MLB Home Runs by a Japanese Player

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani has surpassed Hideki Matsui to become the Japanese player with the most home runs in Major League Baseball, hitting his 176th homer.

FOLLOW US
         