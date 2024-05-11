TOKYO, Apr 23 (News On Japan) - Directed by Shinpei Yamazaki, the film "Futon" brings to life Katai Tayama's signature work, originally published in 1907.

The human drama, adapted from Tayama's renowned story, transitions its setting from the Meiji era to the present day, Reiwa, transforming its protagonist from a novelist to a screenwriter. It portrays the torment of a middle-aged screenwriter, Tokio Takenaka, who falls in love with a young woman under his tutelage.

The screenplay is penned by Futoshi Nakano, who previously collaborated with Yamazaki on "After the Rain." The lead role of Takenaka, the screenwriter smitten by his disciple, is played by Yoichiro Saito. His disciple, Yoshimi Yokoyama, is portrayed by Mone Akitani, while his wife, Madoka, is played by Reiko Kataoka.

The story tells of Tokio Takenaka, a screenwriter who has lost his passion for work, finding himself in a stagnant relationship with his wife, Madoka, and spends his days in idleness. One day, Yoshimi Yokoyama, a fan of his work and an aspiring screenwriter, begs to become his apprentice. As they work together, Takenaka recognizes Yoshimi's talent in writing, and unexpectedly, he develops romantic feelings for her. Their collaboration leads to satisfying results in both their professional and personal lives. However, the arrival of Yoshimi's boyfriend, Hideo Tanaka, also an aspiring screenwriter, in Tokyo disrupts Takenaka's peace of mind.

Release Date: May 11, 2024

Source: シネマトゥデイ